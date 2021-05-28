Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 33,294 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,680. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.