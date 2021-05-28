Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $114.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.