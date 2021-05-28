Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 541,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,092,265. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.