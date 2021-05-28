Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock worth $888,679,084 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.21. 80,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. The stock has a market cap of $400.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

