Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,423 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.