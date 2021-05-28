Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.86. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
