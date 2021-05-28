Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.86. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

