Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.7% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

