Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.