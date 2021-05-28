Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

