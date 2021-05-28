Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

