Keybank National Association OH Has $1.18 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntsman by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

