Keybank National Association OH Purchases 500 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,938 shares of company stock worth $952,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

