Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

