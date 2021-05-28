Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of THO opened at $122.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.