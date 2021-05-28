KeyCorp Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.59.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.65 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,600. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

