KeyCorp Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.23.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Sunrun by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 214,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

