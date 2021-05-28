KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.