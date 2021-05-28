Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.37

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.37 and traded as high as C$30.37. Keyera shares last traded at C$29.95, with a volume of 1,142,032 shares.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.21.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8749802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

