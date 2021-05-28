Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 260,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 593,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

