Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in May

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KDOZF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Friday. Kidoz has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of -0.62.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.