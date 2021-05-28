Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

KC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

