Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,433,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.