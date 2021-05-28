Klaytn Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $83.15 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00328177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00186381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00031666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00795195 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,580,552,762 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,063,827 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

