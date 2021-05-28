Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Hits $90.18 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $90.18 million and $4.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.59 or 0.00899541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

