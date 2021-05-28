Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

KBX stock opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

