Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 59.2% in May

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.04. 24,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

