KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-$56.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,981. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.62.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

