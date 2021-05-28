KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-$56.50 million.

KNBE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,981. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.