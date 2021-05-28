Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s previous close.

SKB has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €26.95 ($31.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $445.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.77. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a twelve month high of €28.30 ($33.29).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

