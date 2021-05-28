Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTB remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 68,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Kuboo has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

