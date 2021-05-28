Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) & Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Head to Head Contrast

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Pantheon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.85 $840.48 million $1.40 47.87 Pantheon Resources $730,000.00 341.07 $35.51 million N/A N/A

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 4.51% 41.67% 10.32% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and Pantheon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 7 5 0 0 1.42 Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Pantheon Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

