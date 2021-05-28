L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $88.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.