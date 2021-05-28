Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LLKKF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. 425,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

