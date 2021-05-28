Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.