Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $265.36 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.31 and a 200-day moving average of $546.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.