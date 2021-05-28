Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.17

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.17 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 62.30 ($0.81). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.79), with a volume of 183,755 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

