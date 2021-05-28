Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 320,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,888,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $186.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

