Landstar System (LSTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

5/25/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Landstar System had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00.

4/13/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

