Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Earns Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $721.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

