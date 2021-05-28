Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

