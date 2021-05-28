Latham Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) Quiet Period Will End on June 2nd

Latham Group’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Latham Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Latham Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.92 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

In other news, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

