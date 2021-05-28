Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.92 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, insider Jason A. Duva acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

