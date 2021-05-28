Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

