Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Up 55%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) shares rose 55% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

