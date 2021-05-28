Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $99.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lennar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 4,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

