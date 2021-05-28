Leslie (Mi Ok) Chong Sells 4,485,889 Shares of Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Leslie (Mi Ok) Chong sold 4,485,889 shares of Imugene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26), for a total transaction of A$1,646,321.26 ($1,175,943.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Imugene Company Profile

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

