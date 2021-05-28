Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ICAP lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.17. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

