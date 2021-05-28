Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 703,501 shares worth $75,964,502. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

