Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.