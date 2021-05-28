Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.07. 62,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.59. The firm has a market cap of $579.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.